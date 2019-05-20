‘My Kids Knew I Loved Them’: Court Stops As Mother of Slain Children Breaks Down During Testimony

Testimony briefly stopped Monday in the murder trial of Timothy Jones. Amber Kyzer, the mother of the five slain children, cried on the stand while reading a letter she wrote one of her daughters. The judge sent jurors out of the room for a time before cross-examination continued.

“My kids knew I loved them,” she said during testimony.

1-year-old Abigail Elizabeth Jones, 2-year-old Gabriel Jones, 6-year-old Nahtahn Jones, 7-year-old Elias Jones, and 8-year-old Merah Gracie Jones.

Timothy Jones is charged with murdering his five children with Kyzer in 2014. The defendant allegedly put his children in plastic bags and buried them in Alabama. Jones was only arrested after he was stopped at a DUI checkpoint the following Sept. 6. He allegedly led investigators to the bodies three days later.

Kyzer testified Monday that her relationship with Jones started strong, but it ended in divorce, and her ex got custody of the children. She said she called the night of the incident.

Kyzer: He proceeded to hang up the phone on her. She noticed his rage, especially when he yelled at Nahtahn “you could have killed yourself son.” She tried to call back various times, but no answer. — Tim Scott (@TimScottTV) May 20, 2019

Jones allegedly admitted that he strangled two of the children with a belt. The defense is putting up an insanity defense.

Prosecution building a case, brick by brick, to establish defendant knowingly murdered his children and tried to cover it up. The defense will take that same evidence and argue that it shows he was legally insane. #TimothyJones @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/YklP7D7MN6 — Julie Rendelman Esq. (@julie_rendelman) May 15, 2019

[Screengrab via Law&Crime Network]