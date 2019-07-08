Watch Live: Roy Coons on Trial for Allegedly Murdering 12-Year-Old Neighbor Yhoana Arteaga

Roy Donald Coons Jr. stands trial in Davidson County, Tennessee for allegedly attempting to sexually abuse a 12-year-old Yhoana Arteaga, and strangling her to death. Charges are first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted rape of a child, and especially aggravated burglary.

The incident occurred August 10, 2017, prosecutors said. The victim was home from school because of a roller skating injury, authorities said.

Before her death Atreaga texted her mom that there was someone at the door, according to police. There were no stab wounds or bullet wounds, cops said.

NEW TRIAL: TN v Roy Coons. Coons is accused of attempted rape and murder of his 12-yr-old neighbor Yhoana Arteaga. Jury selection begins this morning and is expected to last 1 day. We will bring you gavel-to-gavel coverage once openings begin on @LawCrimeNetwork . #RoyCoons pic.twitter.com/b92HzX3kMX — Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) July 8, 2019

#RoyCoons at defense table this afternoon during jury selection, He’s accused of attempted rape and murder of his 12-year-old neighbor. pic.twitter.com/4sqLopsVv4 — Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) July 8, 2019

Police say that Coons has a lengthy criminal record: he had been convicted of over 30 offenses since 1992. His last one was in 2016 for felony marijuana possession and unlawful gun possession, cops said. He got an 8 year probated sentence for this, they said.

Autopsy confirms that 12 yr old Yhoana Arteaga was murdered Thur evening inside her family’s 1229 Old Dickerson Pike mobile home. pic.twitter.com/El18luoNxN — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 11, 2017

Authorities said they kept an eye on Coons after finding Atreaga dead. DNA evidence led them to the defendant.

[Mugshot via Davidson County]