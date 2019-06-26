Watch Live: R. Kelly Returns to Court for Sexual Assault Case

Singer R. Kelly is in court again Wednesday in the alleged sexual assaults of three underage girls, and an adult woman. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The case involved four alleged victims, according to the bond proffer.

. Court documents named them by their initials:

L.C. , 24: She is the only adult woman among the alleged victims. L.C. was working for Kelly as a hairdresser when he sexually assaulted her, according to the bond proffer. This happened February 18, 2003. She stepped forward as Lanita Carter . “I’m not ashamed of my past anymore,” she told CBS This Morning. “I’m not ashamed of what naysayers say.”

R.L., 14 – 16: Video shows her having an illicit encounter with Kelly, said the bond proffer. She described herself in this footage as being 14, prosecutors said. According to investigators, her aunt has identified R.L. as being in the video. The girl's alleged interaction with Kelly occurred between September 26, 1998 and September 25, 2001, according to the bond proffer.

J.P., 16: She met Kelly when he was on trial in a child pornography case, according to the bond proffer. He invited her to his home, and multiple encounters with him. DNA on her shirt linked him to the allegation, prosecutors said. A new indictment against Kelly was a "recharge" of the claims involving J.P., said his attorney Steven Greenberg.

H.W., 16: She meets Kelly while she was celebrating her 16th birthday at a restaurant, authorities said. The defendant allegedly later had her pick up an envelop with cash, which she believed was so she could pay for cab ride to and from his studio. Incidents occurred between May 26, 1998 and May 25, 1999, prosecutors said.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to charges and has denied doing anything illegal when it came to women. He was acquitted in the aforementioned 2008 trial. Adult women described him in a recent docuseries Surviving R. Kelly as being abusive. Records showed that he got married to the then-15-year-old singer Aaliyah in 1994, according to a 2000 report from The Chicago Sun-Times.

