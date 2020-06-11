‘My Little Man’: JJ Vallow’s Grandfather Gives Heartbreaking Interview After Tragic Discovery

“My little man.” Larry and Kay Woodcock visit the spot where police found the remains of their grandson, JJ Vallow. Larry talked about wanting to mend fences. Larry is an incredible soul with such a loving heart. I just can’t imagine their pain over losing JJ. #JJVallow pic.twitter.com/oH7e7HyjoE — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) June 11, 2020

The grandfather of Joshua “JJ” Vallow gave a heartbreaking interview on Wednesday after he and his wife learned that the little boy and his big sister Tylee Ryan were found dead.

“My little man,” a grieving Larry Woodcock said.

Police have said that two sets of human remains were found Tuesday on an Idaho property belonging to Chad Daybell, the husband of the children’s mother Lori Daybell. Officials have not yet released confirmation, but Woodcock and his wife Kay Woodcock have revealed the worst: these were the remains of JJ and Tylee.

The children were last seen in Sept. 2019, investigators said. Instead of helping police, their mother bolted out of town with her new husband Daybell, officials said.

This was a blended family. Joshua and Tylee had different fathers. Lori’s fifth husband is Chad Daybell. Her brother Alex Cox killed her previous spouse–Kay’s brother Charles Vallow, who was JJ’s adoptive dad–on July 11, claiming self-defense. No charges were ever filed, and Cox died himself in Dec. 2019 of “natural” causes, authorities have said.

“I’m not coming in hostility in any way,” Larry Woodcock told Fox 13 on Wednesday. “I come trying to be the peacemaker, and that’s all I want. I just want to be a peacemaker. Let’s all get along here.”

The Woodcocks also issued a joint statement with Lori Daybell’s eldest son Colby Ryan and his wife Kelsee Ryan.

“We are filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were stolen from us, and only hope that they died without pain or suffering,”

From the Woodcock and Ryan families: A heartbreaking confirmation that the remains found on Chad Daybell’s property belong to JJ and Tylee. #JJVallow #TyleeRyan pic.twitter.com/ntbPRilkgn — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) June 10, 2020

“As sad and taxing as this protracted investigation has been, I’ve been deeply touched by the heartfelt expressions of grief, kindness, and support throughout this process,” Tylee’s aunt Annie Cushing said in a statement obtained by East Idaho News. “Tylee and JJ won the hearts of people all across the globe. I’ve seen and have been impacted by both the worst and best of humanity. Hopefully, goodness and justice will win out in the end.”

Lori Vallow Daybell’s family has released a statement on the remains found in Chad Daybell’s yard, believed by family to be JJ and Tylee. #JJVallow #TyleeRyan pic.twitter.com/DxqdTNgDnD — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) June 10, 2020

“The family will continue to closely watch the developing situation and will anxiously await the pending conclusions with heavy hearts,” they said. “The family extends their gratitude to all those who have expressed their love and concern for J.J. and Tylee and feels the strength of their faith and prayers.”

Lori Daybell currently faces charges in an ongoing desertion case. Her husband faces two counts of felony destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.

[Screengrab via Fox 13’s Lauren Steinbrecher / @LaurenSnews on Twitter]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]