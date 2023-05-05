A prosecutor told jurors in closing arguments that Letecia Stauch, the 39-year-old woman on trial for killing her stepson Gannon Stauch, 11, fabricated more personalities while speaking to psychologists during the lengthy criminal case.

For example, the defendant told Dr. Dorothy Lewis, a defense expert who once analyzed serial killer Ted Bundy, about a personality named “Maria Sanchez.” Speaking in a Russian accent, this ostensible persona claimed responsibility for killing Gannon.

And yet Stauch never brought her up when speaking previously to Dr. Jackie Grimmett, who analyzed her for competency, said Senior Deputy District Attorney Dave Young on Friday.

The defense claims that Letecia Stauch was insane when killing her stepson on Jan. 27, 2020, because she lived with dissociative identity disorder.

“The one thing they cannot answer — because there is no answer — is motive,” defense lawyer Josh Tolini said.

In testimony, Grimmett said Stauch told her about the personas Taylor, Tecia, Jasmine “and, I believe, Jasper.” The defendant never mentioned Sanchez or others by the names of Victoria, Harmony, Christina, and “Little Lucia.”

Grimmett, who did not evaluate Stauch for insanity, said the behavior was inconsistent with dissociative identity disorder. The defendant selected names based on things she liked and aspirations she said.

“The alters present themselves to you,” Grimmett said, describing a typical case. “You don’t create them, and you don’t name them kind of whimsically.”

Dr. Loandra Torres, a prosecution expert who analyzed Stauch for insanity, said the defendant was not insane and could form some intent.

On Friday, Young told jurors that Stauch displayed thought when terrorizing her son over a burnt carpet, murdering him, hiding evidence, and lying to everyone about his disappearance from their home in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Bridge workers in Pensacola, Florida, found a suitcase containing the child’s remains on March 17, 2020, after Stauch brought it there, authorities said.

Young re-showed jurors video in which Stauch confronted a distraught Gannon about a burnt carpet on Jan. 26, 2020. The prosecutor suggested she stopped after the child said he was worried about his burns. That showed she used judgment and reflection, he argued.

The next day, she took the injured child out to shop for dog clothes. They returned at 2:20 p.m. They stopped in the driveway for 39 seconds. Gannon beelined for the garage, and Stauch went in after him, Young said. At 2:26 p.m., she moved the Tiguan, backed it into the garage, stepped out, looked around, and returned home.

“This is when the murder happens, ladies and gentlemen,” he said. This killed Gannon through acts including stabbing him, and she also crushed his skull with a blunt force object.

“It doesn’t sound like rational thinking, but it’s certainly thinking,” Young said.

Tolini maintained that Stauch experienced a psychotic break. That is the only thing that makes sense, he said.

