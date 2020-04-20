Watch Live: Law&Crime Now with Jesse Weber Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

Catch Law&Crime Now with Jesse Weber every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch in the player above.

The COVID-19 has presented a huge challenge to Law&Crime programming, but while courts nationwide have slowed to a near stop, host Jesse Weber tackles the most controversial crime stories of the day. That includes Jodi Arias, Lori Vallow-Daybell, the Golden State killer case, the tragic murder of law professor Dan Markel, and more.

We will have plenty of guests on the shows. Jesse recently spoke to Kristin, one of the jurors who convicted Joseph Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic) in a wild murder-for-hire and animal abuse case. She criticized Tiger King, the Netflix docuseries about the defendant, saying that it wasn’t “even close to what we saw in court.”

“I think that the docuseries did a big disservice to the way that criminal justice is supposed to be carried out,” she said. “It makes the jury look like we were incompetent and that we convicted him on basically nothing when it wasn’t like that at all. I really wished that they would’ve been more fair with what they showed, but it is what it is, and all we can do is hope people understand that that’s not exactly the way a trial is.”

