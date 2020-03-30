Featured Posts

Watch Live: Law&Crime Network Premieres COVID-19 Law Q&A and Law&Crime Network Live Q&A

by | 2:57 pm, March 30th, 2020

The Law&Crime Network is premiering two new shows that you can watch in the player above. Episodes are scheduled to air every weekday at 3 p.m. ET. on Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Check this space for new episodes. And don’t be afraid to drop by our chatroom!

Here are the details of our new programs:

  • COVID-19 Law Q&A: This new show airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Host Brian Ross tackles the most pressing legal questions surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
  • Law&Crime Network Live Q&AJesse Weber takes over hosting duties on Tuesdays and Thursdays. He’s going to take a close look at our trials, and other cases currently in the news.

Of course, we will have plenty of guests on the shows. Check in daily for expert analysis.

Ross presented a pilot episode on Thursday, March 30. He had on The Daily Debrief host Aaron Keller, and Virginia-based employment lawyer Tom Spiggle.

“The law is a moving target now,” Spiggle said. “Particularly, the states and localities are getting involved. We have some guidance. I mean, the law still applies. We can look at court guidance and federal agency guidance, but they’re very few easy answers these days when it comes to legal matters.”

[Image via Law&Crime Network]

