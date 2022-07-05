WATCH LIVE: Colorado Double Murder Ex-Boyfriend Trial

A Colorado man is on trial for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend and her new lover. Kevin Dean Eastman, 49, is charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, two counts of tampering with a deceased human body, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and one count of possession of a weapon by previous offender. Opening statements are expected no earlier than Tuesday, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT. You can watch in the player above.

Authorities argue he killed both his ex-girlfriend Heather Frank, 48, and well-known trumpet player Stanley “Scott” Sessions, 54, on separate dates in February 2020.

Session last spoke to his father on a phone call Feb. 8 of that year, according to authorities in a preliminary hearing covered by The Coloradoan. Facebook messages and his cell phone location data showed that he ended up with Frank at her apartment, investigators said.

Eastman allegedly told authorities he went to Frank’s apartment unannounced to talk about maybe getting back together, but she told him to go because she had a date. He denied being involved in killing her and Sessions. Investigators said that location data on all their phones showed them all near Frank’s apartment on the night of Feb. 8, 2020. Sessions’ phone either went dead or was switched off around 5 a.m. the following Feb. 9, when it was around Frank’s apartment, authorities said.

Sessions’ body was found Feb. 10, 2020.

Weld County and Larimer County deputies executed a search warrant on Feb. 16, 2020 at a home at 26712 Weld County Road 45, where they found Frank dead.

“Frank had an active warrant on suspicion of first-degree murder out of Larimer County at the time of her death,” the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. “She too was under investigation by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office for the death of Sessions.”

Weld County Chief Deputy District Attorney Steve Wrenn argued Eastman killed Frank, the only witness to Sessions’ death, on Feb. 15, according to The Coloradoan. Eastman allegedly was preparing to burn her body when law enforcement arrested him at a gas station.

