Foster Parents Convicted of Killing 2-Year-Old Laila Daniel Sentenced to Prison

by | 7:03 pm, August 1st, 2019

Georgia couple Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum were sentenced in the death of their 2-year-old foster daughter Laila Marie Daniel on Thursday.

Jennifer Rosenbaum has been sentence to life in prison plus 40 years; Joseph Rosenbaum has been sentenced to 50 years with 30 years to be served in prison.

Daniel died November 17, 2015. The Rosenbaums claimed that she passed away from choking on a chicken bone, but authorities said the victim sustained numerous injuries. For example, her pancreas was split in two. Other injuries seemed to have been healed, suggesting that Laila was physically abused over a period of time, authorites said. The defense argued, however, that Daniel’s sustained her injuries as a result of a Heimlich maneuver and CPR gone wrong. Jennifer Rosenbaum was not trained in these procedures, they said.

The foster mother was charged as the primary abuser. Joseph Rosenbaum was accused of pretty much turning a blind eye.

The defendants were convicted Thursday on a slew of counts. Jennifer Rosenbaum was convicted of charges including felony murder, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children. Joseph Rosenbaum was convicted of charges including second-degree murder, and assault. For what it’s worth, they were acquitted on certain counts, including felony murder and aggravated assault.

