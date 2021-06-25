Here’s What Derek Chauvin Said Right Before He Was Sentenced For Murdering George Floyd

Minutes before he was sentenced, convicted murderer and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin spoke directly to the family of George Floyd and made a cryptic reference “information in the future” that he said would bring the family “peace of mind.”

“At this time due to some additional legal matters at hand, I’m not able to give a full formal statement at this time,” Chauvin said, likely referring to the federal charges against him.

“But very briefly, though, I do want to get my condolences to the Floyd family,” Chauvin continued, turning and directing his words to people off-camera, presumably Floyd’s family.

“There is going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest, and I hope things will give you some peace of mind,” Chauvin told them. “Thank you.”

No explanation of what “other information” that could somehow bring the family “peace of mind” was offered.

Judge Peter Cahill then told Chauvin that he read the defendant’s comments a the pre-sentence investigation report. Cahill called a fifteen-minute break before reading Chauvin his sentence: 22.5 years in state prison.

Additional coverage of Chauvin’s sentencing hearing is here.

