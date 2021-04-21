Derek Chauvin Pictured Behind Bars After Jury Found Him Guilty of Murdering George Floyd

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, now 45, has a new Minnesota Department of Corrections mugshot after a jury of his peers on Tuesday found him guilty of murdering George Floyd, who was then 46.

Chauvin’s bail was revoked and he was remanded into state custody immediately after he was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. For months prior to the guilty verdict, Chauvin was out of jail on bond. He bonded out in Oct. 2020, roughly five months after he was initially arrested and charged in Floyd’s death.

On Tuesday, a masked Chauvin’s eyes darted back and forth as Judge Peter Cahill read the jury’s verdict.

He was then handcuffed and led out of the courtroom.

Ben Crump, an attorney for George Floyd’s family, called attention to the new mugshot on Wednesday morning, noting that it was the first sight of Chauvin without a mask on in the aftermath of being found guilty on all counts.

This is Derek Chauvin’s new mugshot after being found GUILTY on all counts of murder, just released by Minnesota Department of Corrections. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/hFwDy5SOCJ — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 21, 2021

We are awaiting the next steps in the proceeding. Chauvin still needs to be sentenced, and prosecutors are pushing for an upward-sentencing departure. There’s also the likelihood that Chauvin will appeal his convictions.

In August, Chauvin’s former fellow Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to stand trial on charges of aiding and abetting.

[Image via Minnesota Department of Corrections]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]