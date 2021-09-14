Derek Chauvin and Three Other Ex-Officers Plead Not Guilty to Civil Rights Charges in George Floyd’s Death

Ex-Minneapolis Police officer and convicted murderer Derek Chauvin and the three other officers at the scene of George Floyd’s fatal arrest pleaded not guilty to federal civil rights charges on Tuesday.

Chauvin, who appeared virtually from Oak Park Heights correctional facility in Minnesota, also faces another alleged civil rights charge accusing him of restricting the breathing of a juvenile in 2017. That separate case was not the focus of Tuesday’s hearing and arraignment.

In May, Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice unsealed an indictment stating that Chauvin “willfully deprived George Floyd of the right, secured and protected by the Constitution and laws of the United States, to be free from an unreasonable seizure, which includes the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer.”

“Specifically, Defendant Chauvin held his left knee across George Floyd’s neck, and his right knee on Floyd’s back and arm, as George Floyd lay on the ground, handcuffed and unresisting, and kept his knees on Floyd’s neck and body even after Floyd became unresponsive,” the grand jury charged.

In a separate indictment, prosecutors claim that Chauvin held an unnamed 14-year-old “by the throat” and hit that minor “multiple times in the head with a flashlight.”

Echoing the Floyd case, this indictment claims that Chauvin “held his knee on the neck and the upper back” of the teenager, who allegedly “was lying prone, handcuffed, and unresisting.” A Minneapolis mother said that this teen’s story mirror that of her own 12-year-old autistic child, whose story she shared exclusively with Law&Crime in late May.

Prosecutors accused Chauvin’s colleagues, Officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, of failing to intervene.

“Specifically, Defendants Kueng and Thao were aware that Defendant Chauvin was holding his knee across George Floyd’s neck as Floyd lay handcuffed and unresisting, and that Defendant Chauvin continued to hold Floyd to the ground even after Floyd became unresponsive, and the defendants willfully failed to intervene to stop Defendant Chauvin’s use of unreasonable force,” the indictment states.

The final officer, Thomas Lane, is charged with “deliberate indifference” to Floyd’s medical needs. So are Chauvin, Thao and Kueng.

Chauvin’s three colleagues appeared in federal court shortly after their indictment, where all three were released on a $25,000 bond. All three continue to face state charges related to Floyd’s murder, with a trial set to begin on March 8, 2022.

In the immediate wake of Chauvin’s state court murder convictions, Garland remarked that the federal criminal probe against Chauvin had been ongoing as of the day of the state court verdict. The attorney general announced a pattern-or-practice investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department the following day, examining whether the department has “potentially systemic” issues involving uses of force involving people with behavioral health disabilities and protesters.

This is a developing story.

(Image via Law&Crime Network)

