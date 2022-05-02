Law&Crime Network Hits Record 330 Million Viewers On Depp v. Heard Coverage

New York, NY, May 2, 2022 – Leading live trial and true crime network Law&Crime has become the go-to source for reliable updates and access on the defamation trial of Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard, with a record-breaking number of viewers tuning in across its platforms. To date, the network has seen more than 330 million viewers and the trial is expected to last another few weeks.

Live coverage of the trial began with opening statements on April 12th and gained significant traction over the course of Depp’s testimony that detailed his tumultuous relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard and decision to sue her for defamation. The suit stems from an opinion piece that Heard penned in The Washington Post about domestic violence.

“With each high-profile trial, our audience is not only returning but growing exponentially,” said Rachel Stockman, president of Law&Crime. “People are turning to Law&Crime across our platforms for the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage on this case.”

Besides the United States, the network is seeing increased viewership from the United Kingdom and Canada.

The growing viewership comes as the Law&Crime Network continues to expand its podcasting division with the launch of Sidebar, a podcast providing daily updates on key testimony from the case. Hosted by Law&Crime’s top correspondents on the ground at the trial in Fairfax, VA, host and attorney Jesse Weber, and longtime court reporter Angenette Levy break down the trial proceedings each day into a 15-minute episode that’s easy for legal beginners and experts to digest. The podcast is available everywhere you get your podcasts including Apple, Google, Youtube and Spotify.

