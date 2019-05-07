Watch Live: Parents on Trial for Murder of Newborn

A jury has been seated in the case against parents Christopher Michael McNabb and Cortney Marie Bell for the murder of their 15-day-old daughter, Caliyah.

McNabb is facing charges of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, murder in the second degree, aggravated battery, first-degree cruelty to children, second-degree cruelty to children and concealing the death of another. Bell faces charges of murder in the second degree, second-degree cruelty to children and contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

The jury is split equally – six men and six women, ranging in age from 22 to 64.

Opening statements in the trial are set to begin on Tuesday before Alcovy Judicial Circuit Chief Judge John M. Ott.