Cathy Russon is the executive trial producer at the Law&Crime Network. Prior to joining the network, Russon founded CourtChatter.com in 2013, a website that showed trials and gathered a community of trial watchers. Her passion for trials and how the legal system works got the notice of Dan Abrams, who acquired CourtChatter.com in April 2017. Cathy has covered hundreds of trials in her career, bringing viewers the most up to date details about what is going on in court.