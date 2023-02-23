<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jurors returned to the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday morning as Alex Murdaugh is set to take the stand and testify in his own defense during his trial on charges for the double murder of his wife and son at the family’s hunting lodge in June 2021.

The 54-year-old disgraced legal scion – disbarred soon after murder allegations and various alleged financial improprieties came to light – is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and their youngest son Paul Murdaugh, 22.

The state rested their case late last week – taking slightly longer than expected – with surprise, last-minute-allowed testimony about the defendant’s admittedly botched 2021 suicide attempt.

During that effort, part of an admitted insurance fraud scheme, Alex Murdaugh suffered what law enforcement termed a “superficial” injury to his head. Jurors heard the 911 call about that incident and both sides hashed it out over the particulars.

It was the defense’s cross-examination of a state’s witness that allowed that testimony to come in. On Wednesday, defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin were concerned about the state’s own cross-examination strategy should their client testify.

The defense’s overarching concern is the extent to which the defendant might be cross-examined on financial crimes allegations if he takes the stand. The defense sought a quick ruling on the matter and said they needed it by Thursday at the latest. Judge Clifton Newman, however, declined to issue a formal ruling on Alex Murdaugh’s legal rights, but said he would go over those rights with the defendant if desired.

Alex Murdaugh arrives for what could be the day he takes the stand in his own defense. #MurdaughTrial @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/bY7PVUZkAx — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) February 23, 2023

It is considered a rarity in the U.S. legal system for criminal defendants to take the stand.

On Wednesday, the defense called a total of five witnesses – and they will have called nine in total as he trial resumes Thursday morning. More witnesses will be called, but Law&Crime has since confirmed that the accused himself will testify in front of jurors.

WATCH: #AlexMurdaugh Taking The Stand This Morning. The Best Uninterrupted Feed Here @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/N2ExVdlWlt — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) February 23, 2023

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]