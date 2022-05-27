Amber Heard’s Lawyer Calls Johnny Depp’s Lawsuit ‘Victim-Blaming at Its Most Disgusting,’ Tells Jurors Op-Ed Was No ‘Hit Piece’

Delivering his closing arguments to jurors in a Virginia courthouse, Amber Heard’s attorney urged them to consider the ramifications this case has on domestic abuse survivors and the First Amendment.

“Think about the message that Mr. Depp and his attorneys are send to Amber and by extension to every victim of domestic abuse and everywhere,” Heard’s attorney Benjamin Rottenborn said. “If you didn’t take pictures, it didn’t happen. If you did take pictures, they’re fake. If you didn’t tell your friends, they’re lying. If you did tell your friends, they’re part of the hoax. If you didn’t seek medical treatment, you weren’t injured. If you did seek medical treatment, you’re crazy.”

On Dec. 18, 2018, Heard’s byline appeared on a Washington Post op-ed stating that she became a “public figure representing domestic abuse” two years earlier. The editorial did not mention Depp by name, and it mostly focused on political themes related to the #MeToo movement.

“This isn’t a hit piece,” Rottenborn said.

Depp sued under the doctrine of defamation by implication, claiming that it unmistakably alluded to Heard seeking a restraining order against him in 2016.

“If he abused her one time, Amber wins,” Rottenborn declared.

Then, the lawyer corrected himself: “Actually, if he fails to prove that he never abused her one time, Amber wins.”

In 2020, a U.K. judge credited 12 of 14 domestic abuse allegations against Depp, after the Pirates of the Caribbean star sued The Sun for publishing an editorial calling him a “wife beater.” The judge called the statement “substantially true.”

The Virginia jury has been informed of the existence of that litigation—but not its outcome.

Rottenborn argued that Depp’s burden is to prove no form of abuse: verbal, emotional, physical or sexual, and he said that Depp’s texts alone make that an easy case.

Depp was quoted in one text, stating: “I hope Amber’s rotting corpse is decomposing in the fucking trunk of a Honda Civic.” In another series of messages, he declared “Let’s burn Amber.”

“These words are a window into the heart and mind of America’s favorite pirate,” Rottenborn said. “This is the real Johnny Depp.”

The actor claimed that he was riffing on the beloved British comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

This is a developing story.

(Screenshot from Law&Crime Network)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]