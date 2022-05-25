Law&Crime Sidebar Podcast Overtakes Serial on Apple Podcasts Top Charts

The Law&Crime Sidebar podcast has leapfrogged legendary Serial podcast on the Apple Podcasts top charts in the news category.

Law&Crime Sidebar is a daily recap podcast that highlights the top three moments from the biggest trials of the day. It dives deep into the testimony and what’s going on outside the courtroom with Law&Crime reporters who are inside the trial.

“Clearly, this is a testament to our incredible followers,” Law&Crime Sidebar co-host Jesse Weber said. “People are looking for that quick breakdown of the biggest moments of the day. We are able to provide listeners with not only a recap of what they missed in court but an analysis of why and how this testimony matters in the overall case.”

Serial, the podcast Law&Crime Sidebar overtook on the charts, launched in 2014 and has won every major award for podcasting, including the first-ever Peabody awarded to a podcast. The podcast broke records as the fastest podcast ever to reach 5 million downloads on Apple Podcasts and is often credited with helping launch podcasting into the cultural mainstream.

In addition to ranking #5 in the Apple Podcast news category, the podcast ranks #32 for overall Apple podcasts, #12 in Spotify news podcasts, and #139 in overall Spotify podcasts.

The YouTube version of Sidebar podcast has become the most watched podcast on Law&Crime, surpassing five million total views with an average of over 200,000 views per episode.

You can listen to the latest Sidebar podcast episode below.

