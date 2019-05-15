William Barr and Nancy Pelosi’s Reported Encounter on Capitol Hill Is Really Something

U.S. Attorney General William Barr, recently held in contempt for not complying with the House Judiciary Committee’s subpoena of the full Mueller Report and underlying evidence, reportedly encountered Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Wednesday at an event on Capitol Hill and joked about going to jail.

New York Times reporter Nicholas Fandos said that Barr approached Pelosi at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Day service, shook her hand and asked, “Madam Speaker, did you bring your handcuffs?”

According to Fandos, a bystander said Pelosi responded by smiling and saying that the House Sergeant at Arms could take care of that.

Barr reportedly laughed and left.

