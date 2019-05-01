Featured Posts

Watch Live: William Barr Testifies Before the Senate Judiciary Committee

by | 10:25 am, May 1st, 2019

Attorney General William Barr is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, and it happens at one heck of time. A Department of Justice spokesperson confirmed to The New York Times on Tuesday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller wasn’t happy with the AG’s four-page description of the “principal conclusions” of the report into Russian interference — particularly on the obstruction issue.

The Special Counsel complained about this in a letter sent in March 27, saying Barr didn’t provide the “context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions.” Barr told Congress in April that he didn’t know if Mueller supported his conclusion, and he didn’t know what was behind reports that members of the Special Counsel’s team was frustrated with his March 24 letter describing the Mueller report. The hearing began at 10 a.m. ET.

Now some Democrats are saying that Barr lied to Congress.

You can read a copy of Barr’s prepared statement for his testimony below.

