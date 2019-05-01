Watch Live: William Barr Testifies Before the Senate Judiciary Committee

Attorney General William Barr is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, and it happens at one heck of time. A Department of Justice spokesperson confirmed to The New York Times on Tuesday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller wasn’t happy with the AG’s four-page description of the “principal conclusions” of the report into Russian interference — particularly on the obstruction issue.

The Special Counsel complained about this in a letter sent in March 27, saying Barr didn’t provide the “context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions.” Barr told Congress in April that he didn’t know if Mueller supported his conclusion, and he didn’t know what was behind reports that members of the Special Counsel’s team was frustrated with his March 24 letter describing the Mueller report. The hearing began at 10 a.m. ET.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen: “Did Bob Mueller support your conclusion?” Attorney General William Barr: “I don’t know whether Bob Mueller supported my conclusion” https://t.co/iGzcVqdti6 pic.twitter.com/trHEkabenA — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 10, 2019

Flashback: April 9. CRIST: Reports have emerged recently, general, that members of the Special Counsel’s team are frustrated at some level with the limited information included in your March 24th letter … Do you know what they are referencing with that? BARR: No, I don’t. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 30, 2019

Now some Democrats are saying that Barr lied to Congress.

AG Barr has lied to both the House and Senate. Let’s call it what it is. He’s only in the job to protect @realDonaldTrump. As far as I’m concerned, he should not be the Attorney General. pic.twitter.com/u5OEdLHLXV — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) May 1, 2019

You can read a copy of Barr’s prepared statement for his testimony below.

Here’s AG Barr’s full written statement for his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Cmte tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Sl3Y5cOlrg — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) May 1, 2019

