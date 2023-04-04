A one-time top aide to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wanted on fraud charges has been killed following a confrontation with law enforcement in Tennessee.

Roy McGrath, 53, died after being shot during a standoff Monday with law enforcement in Tennessee. He was considered wanted by the FBI and U.S. Marshals after failing to appear for the start of his trial on federal fraud and embezzlement charges in March.

The FBI confirmed McGrath’s death in a statement.

“Mr. McGrath [the subject] was transported to the hospital last evening and succumbed to his injuries,” the statement said. An investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is ongoing.

Prior to McGrath’s death, the FBI confirmed that McGrath was injured in an “agent-involved shooting which occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023.”

McGrath’s attorney Joseph Murtha confirmed his client’s death to The Associated Press, which also reported that it wasn’t clear if McGrath’s injuries were self-inflicted or the result of a shootout with law enforcement. McGrath had apparently been hospitalized after the incident.

The confrontation occurred near Knoxville, the AP reported. It was not immediately clear why McGrath, a resident of Florida facing federal charges in Maryland, was doing in Tennessee.

McGrath had served as chief of staff to Hogan, a Republican, from June through August 2020.

He was believed to be an “international flight risk” after being charged in October 2021 with multiple counts of fraud. According to prosecutors, McGrath defrauded Maryland out of almost $277,000 in a scheme that involved a six-figure “severance” payout from a quasi-governmental agency. He also allegedly falsified time sheets and used government funds to cover tuition costs.

Each of the four wire fraud counts of his indictment carried a possible 20-year sentence, and the two embezzlement counts had a maximum 10-year sentence each. He was additionally charged in a superseding indictment of two additional counts, and he also faced state charges.

He resigned from his role in Hogan’s administration in August 2020, just months after starting the position.

The FBI had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to McGrath after he didn’t show up for his March 13 trial. U.S. Marshals later upped the reward to $20,000.

Adam Klasfeld contributed to this report.

