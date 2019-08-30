U.S. Olympic Champion’s Brother Charged with Murder in New Year’s Eve Shooting That Left 3 Dead

The 24-year-old brother of Olympic gymnast and gold medalist Simone Biles has been charged with murder. The charges stem from a shooting on New Year’s Eve that left three dead and two hurt in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, who is reportedly in the U.S. Army, faces charges of murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury. He was arrested at Fort Stewart in Georgia. The available facts of the case provided by authorities are that Biles-Thomas and others were gathered at an Airbnb rental located in Cleveland on New Year’s Eve. According to Cleveland.com, an “uninvited group” showed up to the gathering and was asked to leave; an “altercation” occurred and shots were fired.

Delvante Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, died at the scene, while 23-year-old Devaughn Gibson was pronounced dead at a hospital. An unnamed 21-year-old man who was shot in the back of the head survived; so did a 23-year-old woman who was shot in her arm.

No other people have been charged in the shooting. It’s not clear at this time if that will be the case. The arrest was the result of an eight-month investigation.

USA Today reported that Simone Biles and Biles-Thomas did not grow up together. Their biological mother’s substance abuse issues resulted in them being placed in foster care.

Biles appeared to be talking about this news late Thursday when she tweeted “eating my feelings don’t talk to me.”

Biles-Thomas’ arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 13. It’s not clear at this time if he has an attorney of record.

