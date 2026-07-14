An Illinois man is headed to prison after threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump at least 18 times in social media posts and videos — including a "selfie" clip in which he said, "I can get a lot of f—ing guns and I am going to take care of business."

Trent Schneider, 58, of Winthrop Harbor, was sentenced last week to 38 months in federal prison after being convicted in March of making a true threat in interstate commerce to injure a person following a three-day trial in U.S. District Court in Chicago, according to a Justice Department press release.

Schneider was accused of posting videos on Instagram tagged with geolocations of Trump Tower in Chicago and the president's public accounts, calling him a "fraud" and "coward" multiple times.

"@realDonaldTrump SHOULD BE EXECUTED!!!" Schneider wrote in the caption of one clip, which showed him speaking "directly to the camera" about killing Trump and public officials, according to the federal complaint. "I'm tired of all you f—ing frauds," Schneider said in the Oct. 21, 2025, post. "People need to f—ing die and people are going to die. F— all of you, especially you Trump."

In another "selfie" video posted that same day, Schneider told his followers, "People like me have suffered real f—ing crimes from f—ing judges, doctors, lawyers, police. They all should be killed. All of them should be executed for what they've done. They need to be killed. They need to be executed, ok? …. I think it's time. I've waited long enough."

The video included a caption stating, "THIS IS NOT A THREAT!!!"

Schneider posted the clip seven times in one day, each time including a tagged geolocation of Trump Tower. Prosecutors say a "concerned citizen" in Florida viewed the video and reported it to law enforcement.

Authorities interviewed Schneider about the posts on Oct. 22. The complaint describes how Schneider allegedly became "irate and started yelling" at investigators during the interview.

"Approximately one hour after I left the subject residence, [Schneider] posted a video of myself and the two other law enforcement officers who attempted to interview Schneider walking down his driveway," the federal complaint said. "The post contained the same threatening caption as the previously described video."

Authorities arrested Schneider at his home in Winthrop Harbor. He appeared in court and told the judge overseeing his case that he would "burn this castle down," according to prosecutors.

"When asked by the judge if it was a threat, Schneider said it was not," the complaint said.

During another court appearance, Schneider asked if he could be put up in the "Trump motel" with popcorn, according to local CBS affiliate WBBM.

"Safeguarding the President of the United States and all our protectees is the U.S. Secret Service's top priority, as this case demonstrates," said Jim Morley, acting special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service Chicago Field Office, in a statement Monday. "Political violence has no place in civil society, and we will vigorously pursue threats against our protectees. I commend the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois for its diligent prosecution in this important case. I also thank our law enforcement partners at the Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Winthrop Harbor Police Department for their support and collaboration throughout this investigation."