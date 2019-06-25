Trump DOJ Files Lawsuit Against Omarosa Manigault Newman Seeking Up to $50,000

The Department of Justice on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former director of communications in the White House Office of Public Liaison and contestant on President Donald Trump’s reality television show The Apprentice.

In the lawsuit, the DOJ accuses Manigault Newman of failing to follow legally mandated disclosure procedures following the end of her employment at the White House.

The complaint, which was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, seeks a civil fine of up to $50,000 against Manigault Newman.

The action against Manigault Newman was brought pursuant to the Ethics in Government Act. The DOJ claims she “knowingly and willfully” violated this Act by “failing to file the required public financial disclosure report after her employment terminated with the Executive Office of the President.”

The lawsuit claims that “on or before December 19, 2017, Ms. Manigault Newman received a post-government employment briefing in which she was advised of her obligations under the EIGA to file a termination financial disclosure report by January 18, 2018,” and that she failed to file the that report despite the government sending her several emails reminding her to do so.

Additionally, the lawsuit said that Manigault Newman responded to a March reminder about the disclosure from the White House by “calling the ethics attorney to discuss the overdue termination financial disclosure report,” and provided then-Deputy Counsel to the President Stefan Passantino with her email address. Nonetheless, the complaint alleged, Manigault Newman ultimately failed to file the disclosure report.

In closing, the DOJ asked the court to fine Manigault Newman.

“Wherefore, Plaintiff the United States of America prays that this Court issue a decision and order […] assessing a civil penalty under Count I of up to $50,000.”

[image via via Drew Angerer and Getty Images]