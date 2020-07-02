This Is the Rural New Hampshire Residence Where Ghislaine Maxwell Was Arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell, the 58-year-old socialite and former partner of dead sex offender and accused child sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested on a 156-acre property located in Bradford, New Hampshire, federal sources familiar with the arrest have confirmed to Law&Crime. The sources spoke on background because they were not authorized to release the information publicly.

The sources were also not able to directly confirm whether Maxwell lived at the property or owned it or controlled it.

The property was purchased last December by a company named Granite Realty, LLC. That’s according to a deed filed Dec. 13, 2019, in Merrimack County, New Hampshire, where the property sits. The online real estate website Zillow lists the sale price at $1,070,750.

The property is described as a “stunning” four-bedroom, four-bathroom home which provides an “amazing retreat for the nature lover who also wants total privacy.”

“From every room there are views of the Mt Sunapee foothills to the west,” the listing goes on to say. “The great room meets you as you enter with a floor to ceiling Buzz Call fireplace, cathedral ceiling and beautiful hardwood floors. An open concept home with first floor master suite, wonderful gourmet kitchen and a cozy den with guest room(s) upstairs.”

A separate guest house also exists on the property, the listing further says. There is also a “4 bay workshop/garage, gazebo, fields and forests.”

Images of the property are located on the town’s geographical information system website. The property appears based on the photos to have been recently renovated.

Granite Realty, LLC, the company which owns the property, is listed in real estate documents as having an address of 155 Seaport Boulevard in Boston. A search of incorporated entities listed with the Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth revealed no company by that name listed at that address.

According to documents on file with the New Hampshire Secretary of State, a company with the same name exists in New Hampshire. An individual connected to the New Hampshire company, when reached by telephone, told Law&Crime he was not involved “whatsoever” with the property linked to Ghislaine Maxwell.

This is a breaking news report.

Read the town's property information card

