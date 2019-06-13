The American Bar Association and Law&Crime Launch New Slate of Compelling Continuing Legal Education Courses for Attorneys

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 – Law&Crime, Dan Abrams’ 24/7 linear and OTT live trial network, announced today a new partnership with The American Bar Association (ABA). The network and ABA are set to offer a series of CLE accredited courses, which are required for attorneys to maintain their licenses. The goal is to combine Law&Crime’s expertise in creating compelling legal content with ABA’s long-standing experience producing CLE courses to deliver modern, engaging programs both in person and online.

The first course, a media training panel focused on high-profile cases, is set for July 17th in NYC and will focus on preparing lawyers to effectively navigate cases through the media. The program will feature an introduction by ABC News Chief Legal Analyst and Law&Crime founder, Dan Abrams and an A-list lineup of attorneys including:

Kristen Gibbons Feden – Highly lauded litigator who is most widely known as the special prosecutor in the Bill Cosby trials.

– Highly lauded litigator who is most widely known as the special prosecutor in the trials. Linda Kenney Baden – Attorney and Law&Crime Network Host; nationally known as special counsel in the Phil Spector , Aaron Hernandez and Casey Anthony trials.

– Attorney and Law&Crime Network Host; nationally known as special counsel in the , and trials. Bob Bianchi – Attorney and Law&Crime Network Host; appears regularly on CNN, FOX News, HLN and MSNBC as a TV Legal Analyst. Frm. Head NJ County Prosecutor; NJ Supreme Court Certified Criminal Trial Attorney.

– Attorney and Law&Crime Network Host; appears regularly on CNN, FOX News, HLN and MSNBC as a TV Legal Analyst. Frm. Head NJ County Prosecutor; NJ Supreme Court Certified Criminal Trial Attorney. Aaron Keller – Attorney and Law&Crime Network Host known for his original reporting on the Wisconsin murder of Teresa Halbach that was featured in the Netflix film “Making A Murderer.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the ABA to bring the most exciting and informative CLE courses available,” said Law&Crime President, Rachel Stockman. “We are pleased that our first panel will be so relevant in the current media climate. There has never been a time when attorneys conduct and comments in public have been more relevant, and scrutinized.”

“The ABA is excited to be partnering with Law&Crime, as the relationship will expand and enhance our ability to provide attorneys access to the most experienced and highly visible speakers on cutting-edge topics,” said ABA Director of MCLE and Professional Development, Gina Roers-Liemandt. “Beginning with our first program, attorneys living in this world of 24/7 news cycles need to know how to navigate the complicated legal and ethical minefields that accompany the ever-expanding scrutiny placed on so many issues and cases. The ABA and Law&Crime bring together a media-savvy panel to share their experiences and instruct our audience on best practices.”

Law&Crime and ABA aim to launch quarterly CLE accredited courses under the new partnership.

Lawyers can register to attend the upcoming CLE course via the ABA registration page.

About Law&Crime:

From high-profile cases to the most compelling local trials, Law&Crime is the 24/7 linear and OTT network offering daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience.

About The American Bar Association:

With more than 400,000 members, the American Bar Association is one of the largest voluntary professional membership organizations in the world. As the national voice of the legal profession, the ABA works to improve the administration of justice, promotes programs that assist lawyers and judges in their work, accredits law schools, provides continuing legal education, and works to build public understanding around the world of the importance of the rule of law. View our privacy statement online. Follow the latest ABA news at www.americanbar.org/news and on Twitter.

[Image via American Bar Association and Law&Crime Network]