Shots Fired, 2 in Custody After SUV Breached Security Checkpoints at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago: Deputies

by | 1:14 pm, January 31st, 2020

There was a wild scene at the Mar-A-Lago resort on Friday. A black SUV breached both security checkpoints, and was headed toward the main entrance, said the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the vehicle had been pursued by the Florida Highway Patrol. Shots were fired by officials, deputies said. The SUV was found, and two people are in custody.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Early reports indicate that one, if not both of the suspects were women.

Obviously, the situation is going to get a lot of attention because Mar-a-Lago is owned by Donald Trump, the President of the United States.

The suspect or suspects’ alleged motive and exact circumstances behind the chase remain publicly unknown.

