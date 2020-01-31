Shots Fired, 2 in Custody After SUV Breached Security Checkpoints at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago: Deputies

LIVE: Police have responded to an incident at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach County. https://t.co/UbgPmUgY6R — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 31, 2020

There was a wild scene at the Mar-A-Lago resort on Friday. A black SUV breached both security checkpoints, and was headed toward the main entrance, said the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the vehicle had been pursued by the Florida Highway Patrol. Shots were fired by officials, deputies said. The SUV was found, and two people are in custody.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Early reports indicate that one, if not both of the suspects were women.

BREAKING: two female suspects now in custody after breaching two barricades near the winter white house Mar a lago on Palm Beach / pursued by FHP – shots fired into the vehicle @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/t73iSxWJJZ — Terri Parker (@wpbf_terri) January 31, 2020

#BREAKING – (via @WSVN Miami) A reported Secret Service involved shooting at Mar-a-lago checkpoint in West Palm Beach, female gate crasher on the run. https://t.co/2v4VY1DjzQ — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) January 31, 2020

Obviously, the situation is going to get a lot of attention because Mar-a-Lago is owned by Donald Trump, the President of the United States.

Incident at Mar-A-Lago main entrance, per Palm Beach County Sheriff: A black SUV breached both security check points heading towards the main entrance. Officials (still trying to determine) discharged their firearms at the vehicle. Two people in custody. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 31, 2020

The suspect or suspects’ alleged motive and exact circumstances behind the chase remain publicly unknown.

FBI spokesman James Marshall tells CNN they’re aware of an incident at Mar-A-Lago and have agents responding to the scene. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 31, 2020

