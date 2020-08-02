Navy SEALs Say They’re Investigating Event That Used ‘Colin Kaepernick’ Stand-In for Dog Demo

Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce used “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” for K-9 demonstration at fundraiser last year #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/COHFCeJ3GN pic.twitter.com/EpcELHxrSe — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 2, 2020

The United States Navy SEALs announced Sunday that they are investigating the use of a “Colin Kaepernick” stand-in for a K-9 demonstration at the Navy SEAL Museum in St. Lucie County, Florida.

Footage caught attention earlier that day from the Twitter account of filmmaker Billy Corben. He linked to the Instagram account “twogunterry.” The video is dated January 27, 2019.

From the original post on Instagram as of Sunday evening:

Colin Kaepernick stand in Josh gets attacked by 5 Navy SEAL dogs for not standing during the National Anthem at a Navy SEAL Museum fundraiser. #colinkaepernick #kaepernick #navyseals #navyseal #navysealmuseum #navysealdogs #standforanthem

Kaepernick, former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, caught attention and controversy when he began sitting for the national anthem because of the racist history of the United States. He began kneeling as a compromise with retired Green Beret Nate Boyer, who argued kneeling was a respectful alternative. Critics, including President Donald Trump, continued to lambast the football player and others who kneeled, however. They insisted that it was only acceptable to stand.

“We became aware today of a video of a Navy SEAL Museum event posted last year with a military working dog demonstration,” the SEALs said in a statement posted to their Twitter account. “In the demonstration, the target is wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey. The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy. We are investigating the matter fully, and initial indications are that there were no active duty Navy personnel or equipment involved with this independent organization’s event.”

