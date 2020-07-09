Michael Cohen Heading Back to Prison Due to Planned Tell-All Book Deal: Report

The president’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen on Thursday was taken into custody, his lawyer Jeffrey Levine confirmed to Reuters. Initial reports speculated that Cohen, who was photographed dining out in Manhattan by the New York Post last week, may have violated the terms of his release by failing to remain in the area authorized under his furlough. However, New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman said that is not the case.

“Cohen imprisonment wasn’t related to NY Post photo of him at restaurant. When he went to switch from furlough to home confinement, he had to sign papers saying no media or publishing a book, which he refused to sign,” Haberman tweeted Thursday afternoon while other news outlets had yet to report on the reason for Cohen’s arrest.

Updating story soon but via @WRashbaum, Cohen imprisonment wasn't related to NY Post photo of him at restaurant. When he went to switch from furlough to home confinement, he had to sign papers saying no media or publishing a book, which he refused to sign https://t.co/e6giU36QXE — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 9, 2020

In an updated report, Levine told Reuters that upon arriving at a federal courthouse in Manhattan to convert his furlough to home confinement, Cohen was presented with an agreement that prohibited him from having any contact with news media organizations or from posting to social media.

According to Levine, who said he had “never seen any language like this in my life,” when Cohen refused to sign the agreement the U.S. Marshals Service came in and ordered his client back to jail for failing to agree with the terms of home confinement.

Cohen last week said he planned to release a book about his time working for Trump in September, saying it was close to completion.

…anticipated release date will be late September. — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) July 2, 2020

After a winning a protracted legal battle to be released from prison due to the ongoing pandemic that has ravaged incarcerated populations, Cohen in May was released under home confinement.

The longtime confidante to President Donald Trump had served 10 months of a three-year sentence in New York State’s Otisville Correctional Facility after pleading guilty to charges of tax evasion, making false statements to a federally-insured bank, and campaign finance violations. Cohen paid hush-money to women who allegedly had extramarital affairs with Trump and lied to Congress about a prospective Trump Organization real estate project in Moscow that he and then-candidate Trump had pursued.

[image via Yana Paskova_Getty Images]

