Man accused of helping baseball Hall of Famer’s daughter abandon newborn son in freezing woods gets jail time

The man accused of helping the daughter of a baseball Hall of Famer abandon her newborn child in the woods in the dead of winter will spend at least one year behind bars.

George Theberge, 45, pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor child endangerment in connection with helping Alexandra Eckersley, 26, abandon an infant in a wooded area in New Hampshire moments after she gave birth, The Associated Press reported.

As Law&Crime previously reported, authorities alleged that Eckersley — the adopted daughter of former Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersley — left her newborn son in a tent shortly after giving birth on Christmas Day 2022. The child was reportedly unclothed as temperatures dropped to 15 degrees.

Eckersley, who has a history of mental illness and who police said appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the time, is accused of lying to authorities for around an hour as to the baby’s location. The child was ultimately found alive near a footpath in the woods.

Eckersley reportedly told police that Theberge was her boyfriend. Weeks after the baby was found, Theberge was arrested and charged with one count each of felony tampering with a witness, reckless conduct, and endangering the welfare of a child.

In addition to serving time for pleading guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment, Theberge will spend an additional six months behind bars for a probation violation stemming from his January arrest, as well as a drug charge, the AP reported.

Eckersley has been charged with felony reckless conduct, second-degree assault/extreme indifference, endangering the welfare of a child, and falsifying physical evidence, authorities announced. She is expected to go to trial in January 2024, Manchester ABC affiliate WMUR reported.

Eckersley’s lawyer told WMUR that her client had suffered “medical complications” after giving birth and that she is now sober and sees the baby twice a week.

“He’s beautiful and healthy,” defense attorney Kim Kossick told the station.

Law&Crime’s Jerry Lambe contributed to this report.

