Stay updated on the murder trial involving former NFL player Travis Rudolph by following our blog. Opening statements kicked off Wednesday morning and the state questioned two witnesses. Witness testimony continues Thursday morning.

The Case:

Florida man, and ex-NFL player, Travis Rudolph is accused of killing a man in Lake Park in April 2021. The former Florida State University and New York Giants wide receiver tried to claim a “stand your ground” defense in the first-degree murder trial.

On the night of the crime, Rudolph had just gotten into a fight with his girlfriend at his home in West Palm Beach. According to a probable cause affidavit, the fight escalated when four men confronted Rudolph at his home — Rudolph, not happy with the confrontation, allegedly grabbed a gun and shot at the group as they ran off.

Two men were shot: Sebastien Jean-Jacques was killed and Tyler Robinson was hospitalized but recovered.

Follow Our Live Blog Below:

