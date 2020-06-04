Law&Crime Network Adds Back to Back Shows From Law Enforcement and Protestors Points of View to Programming Slate After George Floyd Death

June 4, 2020 – New York, NY – Law&Crime Network, the leading 24/7 live trial and true crime network, launched two dueling daily special reports as mass protests rock the nation in all fifty states. The two shows, “Justice & Peace” and “Keeping the Peace,” cover the day’s issues from the perspective of protestors and law enforcement officers respectively.

On May 25th, Minneapolis police arrested George Floyd on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill at a local deli. Less than thirty minutes after police arrived on the scene, Floyd was on the ground and unresponsive. He would never get back up. One week and hundreds of protests later, the nation is standing up and protesting for sweeping changes in police conduct and training.

“Justice & Peace” is hosted by defense attorney Brian Buckmire who draws his experience from the ground as a New York City public defender. Speaking from the perspective of those protestors fighting for police reform, Buckmire analyzes the expanding protests and the responding law enforcement actions of issuing earlier curfews, strict vehicle operation limitations, and sweeping crowd control measures.

The following half hour, “Keeping the Peace,” is hosted by former longtime homicide detective and Air Force veteran Vince Velazquez. The report takes a law-enforcement-focused approach to investigate police actions from Floyd’s death to today’s protests. Using his decades of law enforcement experience, Detective Velazquez offers insight into the men and women combating rioting, protecting protestors, and enforcing government safety measures.

“While so many are picking sides, we wanted to make sure that all sides are highlighted in this critical time of unrest,” said Law&Crime President Rachel Stockman. “We are honored to work with Brian and Vince, who both have real, and very different experiences confronting these issues.”

Law&Crime’s special report “Justice and Peace” airs daily at 12:00pm ET/9:00am PST with “Keeping the Peace” immediately following at 12:30pm ET/9:30am PST.

