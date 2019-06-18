Iconic XFL Player ‘He Hate Me’ Is Missing and His Family Is Worried, S.C. Deputies Say

Perhaps the most memorable player from the XFL’s first season is missing. Deputies in Lancaster County, South Carolina are looking for Torrold “Rod” Smart, 42. They consider him to be a “missing endangered person.”

“It is unusual for him to be out of touch for this long,” they said in a missing person advisory. “Mr. Smart’s family is worried about his safety and well-being.”

Here’s the message Lancaster Country (SC) Sheriff’s Office @LACOSO1 posted on its Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/v7nFhU01LO — Rogelio Aranda (@SrRogelioAranda) June 18, 2019

Smart literally made a name for himself as part of the Las Vegas Outlaws in the XFL’s first season in 2001. The freshman league allowed players to customize the backs of their jerseys, so Smart chose the name “He Hate Me.”

Details on XFL Legend Rod “He Hate Me” Smart Has Been Missing For 6 Days; Family Members Are Extremely Worried (Video) https://t.co/r3GwI5EAWb pic.twitter.com/0Jt1MX3GLG — Robert Littal (@BSO) June 18, 2019

“Going out there and defeating my opponent,” Smart explained the name in an ESPN 30 for 30 episode. “I’m a make them hate me because it’s all mine.”

The XFL went bust, but Smart’s career recovered when he joined the Carolina Panthers as kick returner and played on their 2003-2004 NFC champion team. That year the franchise enjoyed its first ever Super Bowl appearance.

Deputies said Smart was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on June 12 in Indian Land, South Carolina. He was driving his silver 2016 Nissan Maxima featuring NC tag PJR1759. They ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 283-3388. He is described as standing 6′, and weighing 199 lbs. He has brown eyes, and black hair.

