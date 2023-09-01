Detectives investigating the murder of a Maryland hiker and mother of five have been in Chicago this week tracking leads as they fear her killer will strike again.

Rachel Morin was attacked while hiking on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air on Aug. 5. Deputies found her body the next day. Her car was found parked near the trail.

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler told Law&Crime that hundreds of tips have come in following the release of surveillance video showing the suspect. Sheriff’s officials released the video two weeks ago but have yet to identify him.

“There’s nothing right now to stop him from doing it again. I believe, and our investigators believe, he will do it again,” Sheriff Gahler said.

The video of the suspect shows an unidentified man leaving a home following the home invasion and assault of a young girl in Los Angeles last March, police said. Two weeks ago, Harford County sheriff’s officials announced that DNA from the scene of Morin’s murder matched DNA left at the Los Angeles attack.

Up to a $10,000 reward established for information leading to a conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Rachel Morin. pic.twitter.com/LDr9C39heX — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) August 24, 2023





To date, none of the 500 to 600 tips from the release of the video have led to Morin’s murderer.

“We’re still asking for the public’s support to share that video, to check out the picture,” Sheriff Gahler said. “Somebody out there will recognize him and knows who he is. And I regret to say we have no idea where he is. I mean, he could be here in our community.”

Morin’s family and friends came together last weekend for her celebration of life. Morin’s mother, Patty Morin, talked about the outpouring of support from the community and the lives her daughter touched.

Recently, 2,000 people attended a vigil for Rachel Morin at the Ma and Pa trail.

“I think that’s really amazing,” Patty Morin said. “I have been trying for weeks to think about memories of Rachel that I can share because I knew this time was coming but my heart and my mind won’t let me go there because it’s too painful.”

Morin’s obituary described her as a devoted mother who loved fashion, running in 5k’s and lifting weights. She also enjoyed traveling when she could.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Gahler said they are still trying to determine whether Morin knew her attacker or whether her murder was a crime of opportunity. Previously, sheriff’s officials had said they believed Morin’s murder was the result of a random attack.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads Morin’s murderer.

Tips can be emailed to [email protected] or called in to 410-836 -7788.

