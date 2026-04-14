A 33-year-old Pennsylvania man who previously threatened to kill President Donald Trump and other federal officials will likely spend years behind bars after pleading guilty in federal court.

Shawn Monper pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy to two counts of threatening to assault and murder United States officials and federal law enforcement officers, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. As part of the plea agreement, Monper also accepted responsibility for the remaining charges against him.

According to the indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, the FBI National Threat Operations Section on April 8, 2025, was notified about threats posted to YouTube by a user named "Mr Satan." The user, who authorities later identified as Monper, allegedly made multiple threats against federal officials between Jan. 15, 2025, and April 5, 2025.

Authorities said that five days after Trump's Jan. 20, 2025, inauguration, Monper applied for a concealed carry permit, which he obtained on Jan. 28.

The threats began shortly thereafter, according to court documents.

On Feb. 10, 2025, investigators said that Monper, under the name "Mr Satan," commented on a YouTube video, writing, "If Trump isn't removed immediately, we will see another civil war." He followed that on Feb. 26, 2025, by allegedly posting another comment:

Private army in the us = Terrorist, we need to rise up and use the 2nd amendment against these people. I have bought several guns and been stocking up on ammo since Trump got in office. I suggest everyone else does the same.

In between the posting of the two comments, Monper is said to have purchased a 9 mm handgun.

On March 1, Monper posted to YouTube, "I bought a gun. Ready to kill nazis," per the indictment. One week later, he allegedly purchased another handgun, followed by a third on March 16.

On March 17, Monper allegedly said on YouTube, "Everyone arm yourselves now. We need to kill them all, its the only way nazis go away."

Three days later, the defendant allegedly posted the following comment to a YouTube video: "'The left' needs to arm themselves. I have been buying 1 gun a month since the election, body armor, and ammo."

Other allegations from the indictment include:

On April 1, 2025, the defendant, SHAWN MONPER, posted the following comment to a YouTube video that discussed President Trump, "When are we going to stand up and kill these people?' On April 5, 2025, the defendant, SHAWN MONPER, posted the following comment to a YouTube video that discussed President Trump, "Thats why Trump needs to die."

On Feb. 17, 2025, he allegedly posted:

Nah, we just need to start killing people, Trump, Elon, all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way. Remember, we are the majority, MAGA is a minority of the country, and by the time its time to make the move, they will be weakened, many will be crushed by these policies, and they will want revenge too. American Revolution 2.0.

On March 4, in regard to Trump, Monper allegedly posted, "I'm gonna assassinate him myself."

The FBI and the Butler Township Police Department arrested Monper on April 9.

Monper is currently scheduled to appear before Hardy again on Aug. 12 for his sentencing hearing. He faces up to 10 years in prison on each count, along with a potential $250,000 fine.