George Conway Calls for ‘Comprehensive Investigation’ of DOJ’s Refusal to Investigate Trump

It wasn’t so long ago that attorney George Conway voted for Donald Trump and was seen as a prime candidate for Solicitor General of the United States. Given this, and his wife’s continuing work for the president, plenty of people doubt Conway’s sincerity when he slams Trump on the daily. But a mere three years later, Conway is demanding that the Department of Justice — an institution he ultimately declined to join — be investigated for its refusal to investigate President Trump’s conduct.

It seems there are some burning questions on Conway’s mind in the wake of a New York Times report. That report, among others things, said that White House lawyers and DOJ lawyers were neck-deep in a plot to legally justify –after the fact — both Trump’s hold on military aid to Ukraine and hiding the hold from Congress. Such details had Conway asking: what did the DOJ know, when did it know it, and why did it refuse to learn more?

Very significant, indeed. But so many questions remain. What exactly happened after the White House, and #IMPOTUS, learned about the whistleblower complaint? What did the criminal referral from the CIA GC say? And what discussions did the White House and the DOJ have about both? https://t.co/kNmwAfjHbR — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 31, 2019

“But so many questions remain. What exactly happened after the White House, and #IMPOTUS, learned about the whistleblower complaint? What did the criminal referral from the CIA GC say? And what discussions did the White House and the DOJ have about both?” Conway asked out loud. “And on what basis has the Justice Department refused to appoint a special counsel to, or otherwise to, investigate the bribery, extortion, and other crimes that the HSPCI found? What discussions have there been on that?”

He then called for a “comprehensive investigation,” whether by a special counsel or inspectors general, of the DOJ’s refusal to investigate allegations that President Trump et al. committed crimes.

All of these questions need to be answered by a comprehensive investigation by a special counsel, inspectors general, or both. https://t.co/d9LqAUHMN6 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 31, 2019

“All of these questions need to be answered by a comprehensive investigation by a special counsel, inspectors general, or both,” he continued. “I have no illusions that such an investigation will happen now. But for the sake of the country and the rule of law, the next administration cannot let this go. And if between now and then evidence is destroyed, that should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

For some, the answer to all of this is rather simple: the buck stops with Bill.

Very important and often overlooked point. DOJ has completely taken a pass on all of this – they won’t even take a look. Sadly, I think I can answer all of @gtconway3d’s questions here with one word: Barr. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) December 31, 2019

