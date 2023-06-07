Stay updated on the murder trial involving former NFL player Travis Rudolph by following the Law&Crime blog and our YouTube channel as the verdict watch begins.

The state and defense presented their closing arguments Tuesday. The state finished its final rebuttal shortly after 5 p.m. so the judge allowed the jury to go home for the night. Jurors will begin deliberating at 10 a.m. today.

THE CASE

The former New York Giants wide receiver is accused of killing a man in Lake Park, Florida in April 2021. The former Florida State University and New York Giants wide receiver tried to claim a “stand your ground” defense in the first-degree murder trial.

On the night of the deadly shooting, Rudolph had just gotten into a fight with his girlfriend at his home in West Palm Beach. According to a probable cause affidavit, the fight escalated when four men confronted Rudolph at his home. The former NFL player then grabbed a gun and shot at the group as they ran off.

Two men were shot: Sebastien Jean-Jacques died and Tyler Robinson was hospitalized but recovered.

TRIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The nearly two weeks of testimony can be described as fiery and emotional as firsthand accounts of the deadly night. Rudolph’s ex-girlfriend Dominique Jones revealed shocking details about her relationship with the former NFL player, including that she is married. She also was questioned about what she found on the former NFL player’s phone that led to them getting into a fight the night he shot at a group of men.

“I was more hurt than angry,” Jones said about learning Rudolph had been cheating on her. The two started fighting and later, prosecutors believe Jones’ brother and three other men showed up to Rudolph’s house to confront him.

One of those men, Robinson took the stand for more than six hours and testified about riding shotgun when he and the other men went to Rudolph’s home the night of the shooting. Police and medical officials testified about the investigation of the crime scene and the victim’s hand positioning when he died. The defense team was relentless with questioning Det. Emily Vander-Laan keeping her on the stand for hours defending her investigation.

To close out the testimony, the defense called Rudolph’s brother and mother who both witnessed the events of the night.

Linda Rudolph testified in court Monday that Travis’ ex-girlfriend put a hit on him after the two had gotten in a scuffle. “Mom, you gotta come get your son Travis, because I’m going to have my brothers and his friends come and f**k him up and kill him,” the emotional mother testified.

Rudolph was the final person called to the stand.

“We on demon time,” Rudolph testified this is what the four men said after they came to his mother’s house and confronted him about an argument with his ex-girlfriend.

For more highlights from the trial, check out the live blog below for all the dramatic testimony.

