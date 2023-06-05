A veteran homicide prosecutor tells Law&Crime the deaths of six women in the Portland-area could be the work of a serial killer despite police casting doubt on the theory.



The bodies of six women were found in a 100-mile radius of greater Portland between February and May. Fear and speculation about a possible serial killer have spread on social media and throughout the community.

But the Portland police released a statement on Sunday saying they don’t have reason to believe the deaths of Ashley Real, Bridget Leann Webster, Kristin Smith, Joanna Speaks, Charity Lynn Perry, and an unidentified woman are connected.

Hamilton County prosecutor Mark Piepmeier – who has prosecuted four serial killers during his long career: Alton Coleman, Joseph Paul Franklin, Anthony Kirkland and Samuel Little – believes the deaths could be the work of a serial killer.

“I think you are dealing with a serial killer. There may be a strategic reason for doing what they’re doing. Sometimes you get pressure from the elected officials,” Piepmeier told Law&Crime’s Sidebar podcast. “We don’t want you calling this a serial killer … because it’s going to scare people from coming to our community”

He said looking at victimology, which is an in-depth look at a victim’s life, habits and relationships, can help investigators when trying to identify an offender.



“The victims appear to be the same type of victims. And some of the serial killers I’ve prosecuted, they’re going after a particular type of victim,” Piepmeier said.

Details of the Portland-area women’s deaths

Five different police agencies are investigating the women’s deaths.

The body of Smith was discovered by Portland police on February 19 in a wooded area; the cause and manner of her death remains undetermined.

Webster’s body was discovered by Polk County sheriffs deputies in March who called her death suspicious.

Speaks was found dead on April 8 in Ridgefield, Washington, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At this point, only Speaks’ death has been ruled a homicide.

Perry’s body was discovered on April 24 in a culvert by Multnomah County deputies along with the body of an unidentified Native American woman.

Real’s body was found by Clackamas County deputies on May 7 after a fisherman called 911 to report the human remains in a heavily wooded area. She was last seen on March 27 at a fast food restaurant in Portland and reported missing on April 19 by Portland police. Her death has been labeled suspicious but hasn’t been determined to be a homicide.

Renowned prosecutor questions when women went missing

“You also then try to see is there a time of day or a night where these people went missing,” Piepmeier said. “That’s really the key where were they when they went missing? And what time of day or night was it so you could try to maybe almost put out a trap for the person.”



Piepmeier said examining any available DNA evidence, cell phone data and surveillance cameras could lead to a possible perpetrator.



The Portland police said its investigators have spoken with detectives from other agencies to compare notes which they call standard procedure in any case.

In their statement, Portland cops said the public would be notified if any “articulable danger” was discovered.

