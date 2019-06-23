De Blasio: NYPD Will Investigate Trump If They Get Complaint He Raped E. Jean Carroll

Mayor de Blasio says the @NYPDnews will investigate the allegation that @realDonaldTrump raped writer E. Jean Carroll as soon as the NYPD receives a complaint. “We will find out the truth,” de Blasio says. pic.twitter.com/elCYsZk69e — Grace Rauh (@gracerauh) June 22, 2019

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday that the New York Police Department would investigate President Donald Trump for a newly revealed rape allegation if they got a complaint. He told reporters that cops would look into it “immediately.”

“We will find out the truth,” said de Blasio, a Democrat competing for the 2020 presidential nomination.

Legally speaking, however, this would be a moot point. NBC legal analysis Mimi Rocah pointed out that New York only removed the 5-year statute of limitations for first-degree rape in 2006. The alleged incident happened in the mid-1990s.

Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll says that Trump raped her in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the Fall of 1995 or Spring of 1996. He had asked her for help picking out a gift for a woman, she said. Then things became hostile, according to her account.

The next moment, still wearing correct business attire, shirt, tie, suit jacket, overcoat, he opens the overcoat, unzips his pants, and, forcing his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway — or completely, I’m not certain — inside me. It turns into a colossal struggle. I am wearing a pair of sturdy black patent-leather four-inch Barneys high heels, which puts my height around six-one, and I try to stomp his foot. I try to push him off with my one free hand — for some reason, I keep holding my purse with the other — and I finally get a knee up high enough to push him out and off and I turn, open the door, and run out of the dressing room.

The White House has denied the allegation.

“This is a completely false and unrealistic story surfacing 25 years after allegedly taking place and was created simply to make the President look bad,” said a statement.

Trump told reporters Saturday that he did not know Carroll, according to The New York Times.

“It’s a totally false accusation,” he said. “I have absolutely no idea who she is. There’s some picture where we’re shaking hands. It looks like at some kind of event. I have my coat on. I have my wife standing next to me.”

In her account, Carroll said she had met Trump once before the Bergdorf incident. He said she didn’t speak about this sooner because of the possible blowback she might face.

“Receiving death threats, being driven from my home, being dismissed, being dragged through the mud, and joining the 15 women who’ve come forward with credible stories about how the man grabbed, badgered, belittled, mauled, molested, and assaulted them, only to see the man turn it around, deny, threaten, and attack them, never sounded like much fun,” she wrote. “Also, I am a coward.”