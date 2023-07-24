Stay updated in the case against Taylor Schabusiness, the Wisconsin woman accused of killing her lover, sexually assaulting him, cutting off his head, and dismembering the rest of his body.

A jury of 16 people — including four alternates — was picked Friday. Opening statements are expected to begin first thing Monday morning.

The Case

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, was arrested in February 2022 for allegedly murdering Shad Thyrion inside his mother’s Green Bay home. Schabusiness cut off Thyrion’s head, sexually assaulted him, then dismembered the rest of his body, investigators believe. The victim’s mother found his head in a bucket. Detectives found Thyrion’s body parts in plastic bags, a storage tote, the bucket, and a box in Schabusiness’ van.

Schabusiness allegedly told investigators she was strangling Thyrion during sex when she realized how much she liked strangling him, so she just kept going.

Schabusiness is facing several charges including first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault.

