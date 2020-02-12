Authorities Release Video of 6-Year-Old Leaving School Bus Before She Went Missing (WATCH)

Where is Faye Marie Swetlik? The 6-year-old girl was reported missing from Cayce, South Carolina on Monday. Authorities say she was last seen at about 3:45 p.m. wearing a black shirt featuring the word “PEACE.” She was playing in her front yard. Officials were contacted at about 5 p.m. In a bid to find her, investigators with the Cayce Department of Public Safety released video of her leaving a school bus that day, wearing the shirt.

The FBI said she is 3’10” and weighs 65 pounds. The post described her as a white, with blue eyes, and reddish-blonde hair. Authorities have emphasized that she recently got a haircut, and has shoulder-length hair. (Most pictures of her circulating features her with longer hair.)

Investigators said as of Wednesday that there’s been no evidence of an abduction. That’s why an AMBER Alert hasn’t been issued.

“Every door in the Churchill Heights neighborhood has been knocked on and houses searched,” said the Cayce Department of Public Safety. “Hundreds of hours of video have been reviewed, witnesses have been interviewed, and we continue to follow leads as they are called in. Hundreds of officers from agencies statewide have been involved in searching for Faye and these efforts will continue until we bring her home.”

Cayce Sgt. Evan Antley declined to comment on Wednesday when a reporter asked if the mother took a polygraph test. He said the investigation was ongoing. The sergeant also warned about unfounded rumors on social media.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call 803-205-4444. The case is also on the radar of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

