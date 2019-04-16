Alleged Epstein Victim Sues Alan Dershowitz, Accuses Him of ‘Hiding Crimes Behind a Curtain of Lies’

An allegation in a new sexual assault case against billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in New York was one of 15 exhibits referenced in a lawsuit against Harvard Law Professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz.

Alleged Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a defamation lawsuit against Epstein’s former defense attorney Dershowitz on Tuesday, noting the new allegations made by Maria Farmer against Epstein and Maxwell. Giuffre alleged that Dershowitz knew about and participated in Epstein and Maxwell’s sex trafficking operation, and, like Maria Farmer, was forced to have sex with Dershowitz and other wealthy men. She claims Dershowitz had sex with her while she was underage and working for Epstein. Dershowitz, who represented Epstein in a related case, has repeatedly and emphatically denied this. In fact, he says he’s never met Giuffre.

Dershowitz called Giuffre a “certified, complete, total liar” in a conversation with the Law & Crime Network’s Brian Ross in December 2018. He said her allegations against him were a “complete and total fabrication.”

“I can prove conclusively that she made the whole thing up,” he said, citing travel records that he says prove where he was at the time she claims she had sex with him. “It’s conclusive, conclusive evidence.”

“More importantly, I can prove where I wasn’t,” he said, after stating outright, “Never met her, don’t know who she is, never heard of her.”

Giuffre claimed quite the opposite. In fact, one section of the lawsuit is titled “Dershowitz’s Lies.”

She accused Dershowitz and Epstein of making false statements about her:

Dershowitz and Epstein intended their false statements to be specific statements of fact. Dershowitz’s false statements were, as he and Epstein intended, broadcast around the world and were reasonably understood by those who heard them to be specific factual claims by Dershowitz that he had not had sex with Roberts, that Roberts was intentionally lying about having sex with Dershowitz, that Roberts committed the crime of perjury, that Roberts had committed the crime of extortion, and that Roberts had intentionally fabricated her assertions about Dershowitz to extort money from others. Epstein also worked with other of his attorneys to attack Roberts’ allegations, including in a false statement they made in a letter to the editor to the New York Times asserting: “The number of young women involved in the investigation has been vastly exaggerated, there was no ‘international sex trafficking operation’ and there was never evidence that Mr. Epstein ‘hosted sex parties’ at his home.”

Next, she accused Dershowitz and Epstein of seeking to “hide their crimes behind a curtain of lies.”

“In response to Roberts’ description of Dershowitz’s participation in Epstein’s sex trafficking, Dershowitz began a series of intentional, outright lies designed to distance himself from Epstein, to cover up his own wrongdoing, and to discredit Roberts and intimidate her into silence,” she claimed. “Dershowitz’s repeated lies are compelling evidence both of his lack of credibility and his guilt. Only a person seeking to conceal improper conduct would have engaged in the pattern of lies which has characterized Dershowitz’s statements since his sex trafficking was

revealed.”

Part of those lies allegedly included Dershowitz concealing the truth about how often and with whom he had visited Epstein in Palm Beach, Florida:

Both to conceal Dershowitz’s relationship with Epstein, and to discredit Roberts, Dershowitz has repeatedly asserted that he was only at Epstein’s residence once in Palm Beach, and that was with his family. However, Juan Alessi, a long time Epstein household employee, has confirmed that Dershowitz visited Epstein “pretty often. I would say at least four or five times a year” and that he would “typically” stay two or three days. Similarly, Alfredo Rodriguez who worked for Epstein approximately only six months confirmed that during that six months period Dershowitz visited Epstein twice.

Giuffre then mentioned Farmer, saying that she “mann[ed] the front door at [Epstein’s] New York mansion and ke[pt] records of people who came to the home.” Farmer allegedly “witnessed a number of school age girls coming to the house, some of the young girls would be wearing their school uniforms” who would “then would be escorted upstairs.” Farmer also said “it did not seem credible to me that these young girls were interviewing for modeling positions,” as it was claimed. Farmer further claimed that Dershowitz “was an individual who came to visit Epstein at his New York mansion a number of times when I was working for Epstein.”

“Dershowitz was very comfortable at the home and would come in and walk upstairs. On a number of occasions I witnessed Dershowitz at the NY mansion going upstairs at the same time there were young girls under the age of 18 who were present upstairs in the house,” she said.

In another passage, Giuffre accused Dershowitz of lying about never seeing “naked pictures of females in Epstein’s Palm Beach home during his many visits.” She said this was contradicted by police footage, which “proves that there were naked pictures of females throughout the home including in the common areas.”

Dershowitz said before that Roberts’ allegations were part of an extortion plot, and that she “should be seriously punished for submitting false information and a false affidavit.”

He also said she not been willing to repeat her allegations against him in public, and that she has only accused him in the context of litigation, which affords certain protections.

“She simply hides behind litigation privileges,” he said. “And if she does, I will be in court the next day suing her for defamation and I will win the case ’cause I can prove conclusively that she made up the whole story from top to bottom.”

He has also accused her of committing perjury.

My false accusers won’t accuse me on Twitter but I will accuse them: I hereby accuse my false accusers of committing the felony of perjury and challenge them to sue me for defamation. They won’t ,because they know the truth will land them in prison. https://t.co/8V7TWQR58T — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) March 3, 2019

“I will be able to prove conclusively that she committed perjury,” he said. “She made up a story out of whole cloth.”

Giuffre demanded a jury trial, claiming that “exemplary and punitive damages are appropriate” in this case. She said Dershowitz and Epstein of “sexually abused and trafficked” her, “conspired to avoid having these crimes properly prosecuted and discovered, and wantonly and maliciously set out to falsely accuse, defame, and discredit Roberts to deny and conceal the scope and scale of their crimes.”

Law&Crime has reached out to Dershowitz about the latest allegations.

“She made up the entire story. I never met her. She’s committing perjury. I welcome the opportunity to prove her perjury in court. The end result is that she will be prosecuted for perjury in a federal court,” he said.

Complaint by on Scribd

[Image via ABC screengrab]