Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh filed a motion for a new trial citing evidence of “jury tampering” by a court official on Tuesday morning.

The clerk of the court where the disgraced Lowcountry lawyer was tried, convicted, and sentenced for the murders of his wife and youngest son actively engaged in the trial process by instructing jurors that he was guilty and could not be trusted, the motion claims.

“Today, we filed a petition based on newly discovered evidence with the SC Court of Appeals to stay Alex Murdaugh’s appeal while a hearing is held on a motion for a new trial,” Dick Harpootlian said in a statement provided to Law&Crime. “Concurrently, we have sent a request to the South Carolina U.S. Attorney to open a federal investigation into the violation of Alex Murdaugh’s civil rights.”

Over the Labor Day weekend, Harpootlian and Jim Griffin previewed the filing – without hinting at the nature of the evidence.

In their motion for a new trial, Murdaugh’s attorneys say Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill frequently spoke with jurors about the trial – often remarking about the defendant’s presumed guilt and pressuring them to quickly dispense with his case.

“Specifically, during trial the Colleton County Clerk of Court, Rebecca Hill, instructed jurors not to be ‘misled’ by evidence presented in Mr. Murdaugh’s defense,” the filing obtained by Law&Crime reads. “She told jurors not to be ‘fooled by’ Mr. Murdaugh’s testimony in his own defense. Ms. Hill had frequent private conversations with the jury foreperson, a Court-appointed substitution for the foreperson the jury elected for itself at the request of Ms. Hill.”

In a letter to the U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina, Murdaugh’s legal team bases their allegations on details from “jurors in sworn affidavit testimony.” The motion offers additional sources for the actions allegedly taken by the clerk, including “a witness to juror interviews, testimony at in camera proceedings, and other evidence.”

The new trial motion also alleges that the clerk court went out of her way to make sure the jury itself was composed in such a way as to render a guilty verdict in the marathon double murder case.

“During the trial, Ms. Hill asked jurors for their opinions about Mr. Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence,” the motion continues. “Ms. Hill invented a story about a Facebook post to remove a juror she believed might not vote guilty.”

And, Murdaugh’s attorneys claim, Hill repeatedly tampered with the jury and the levers of Palmetto State justice in service of cash.

“Ms. Hill pressured the jurors to reach a quick verdict, telling them from the outset of their deliberations that it ‘shouldn’t take them long,'” the filing continues. “Ms. Hill did these things to secure for herself a book deal and media appearances that would not happen in the event of a mistrial. Ms. Hill betrayed her oath of office for money and fame.”

On March 2, after a trial taking up the better part of six weeks, Murdaugh’s peers found him guilty on all counts in the Colleton County Courthouse. The defendant was convicted of killing his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, with an AR-style rifle, and their youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, with a shotgun in the dog kennels at the family’s expansive hunting lodge known as Moselle.

The timestamp on that decision was 6:41 p.m. EST. Ultimately, jurors spent just shy of three hours deciding his fate.

Now, if the allegations are true, Murdaugh may get a new – and likely just as lengthy; if not longer – trial altogether.

“The serious allegations in the petition filed today speak for themselves but we believe they explain a number of peculiarities in the six-week trial,” Harpootlian’s statement goes on.

Murdaugh’s defense team was not shy about their distaste for state law enforcement – and the accuracy or competency of their investigation – during the trial. That acrimony carried over into the Tuesday statement.

“We request that SLED stand down on initiating any investigation of these allegations since they are heavily invested in maintaining Alex’s conviction,” Harpootlian went on. “We suggest that they wait for the Court of Appeals to rule and receive direction from the trial court, if the Court of Appeals remands the case for an evidentiary hearing.”

A press conference on the new filing is slated to be held at 2:30 p.m. EST on Sept. 5

You can read the letter from Murdaugh’s defense team here.

This story is developing…

