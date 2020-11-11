After Arresting Suspect, Cops Say They’re Looking for Person of ‘Extreme Interest’ in Murder of Police Sergeant

Police in Houston, Texas say they arrested the defendant who murdered Houston Police Sgt. Sean Rios, but their investigation is still in high gear. They are looking for a man in connection to the case. Authorities are not describing this individual as a suspect, but Chief Art Acevedo called him a person of “extreme interest” during a press conference on Tuesday.

We are still looking for this person of interest seen speaking with Soliz and driving a black pickup truck. Anyone with information on this male should call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #hounews pic.twitter.com/ZFasZJtE1N — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 11, 2020

Rios was shot and killed on Monday. According to Acevedo, witnesses said that two Hispanic men had a confrontation with another man. Shots were fired. A wounded man–Rios– made his way to a nearby hotel.

Robert Soliz, 24, was apprehended during a traffic stop without incident, Acevedo said. He was the passenger in this vehicle.

Our hearts are broken over the death of @houstonpolice Sergeant Sean Rios who was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire this afternnon. We will never forget him and will see his 4 children, family and friends through this painful loss. RIP pic.twitter.com/QBHx2bymWY — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) November 10, 2020

UPDATE: Booking photo of Robert Soliz, 24, now charged with murder in the fatal shooting of HPD Sergeant Sean Rios. pic.twitter.com/ab7QGNPNY9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 11, 2020

Officers said that surveillance footage in question shows Soliz, wearing a white T-shirt, speaking to the person of interest after the murder.

“I’ve got a message for this individual,” Acevedo said. “The video we’re going to show this community is clear. The person, when they see themselves, they know who they are, but they’re going to know that other people know who this person is. We need this person in custody.”

The person of interest was described as having a beard, and wearing a black T-shirt.

“We’re coming for you,” Acevedo said. “We’re going to find you. You might as well turn yourself in.”

[Image via Houston Police Department]

