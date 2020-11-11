Watch Our Live Network Now

After Arresting Suspect, Cops Say They’re Looking for Person of ‘Extreme Interest’ in Murder of Police Sergeant

Alberto LuperonNov 11th, 2020, 3:11 pm

Police in Houston, Texas say they arrested the defendant who murdered Houston Police Sgt. Sean Rios, but their investigation is still in high gear. They are looking for a man in connection to the case. Authorities are not describing this individual as a suspect, but Chief Art Acevedo called him a person of “extreme interest” during a press conference on Tuesday.

Rios was shot and killed on Monday. According to Acevedo, witnesses said that two Hispanic men had a confrontation with another man. Shots were fired. A wounded man–Rios– made his way to a nearby hotel.

Robert Soliz, 24, was apprehended during a traffic stop without incident, Acevedo said. He was the passenger in this vehicle.

Officers said that surveillance footage in question shows Soliz, wearing a white T-shirt, speaking to the person of interest after the murder.

“I’ve got a message for this individual,” Acevedo said. “The video we’re going to show this community is clear. The person, when they see themselves, they know who they are, but they’re going to know that other people know who this person is. We need this person in custody.”

The person of interest was described as having a beard, and wearing a black T-shirt.

“We’re coming for you,” Acevedo said. “We’re going to find you. You might as well turn yourself in.”

[Image via Houston Police Department]

