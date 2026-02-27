A 19-year-old Wyoming man is headed to prison for at least a decade for shooting his 16-year-old buddy while he was playing with a gun as they were smoking marijuana and playing Madden.

Luka Wade Rasmussen pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in October, and on Tuesday a judge sentenced him to 10 to 16 years behind bars in the death of Riley Sears, according to the Oil City News.

The teens were playing video games the night of Feb. 12, 2025, when Rasmussen started playing with a gun at a home in Casper. He pointed it at Riley and fired, killing him.

"There's a common sense aspect to this," District Attorney Dan Itzen reportedly said during the sentencing hearing. "You can't smoke dope and point gun lasers with one in the chamber and expect things to work out."

Riley's father Jacob Sears delivered a victim impact statement, describing how he received a call from an unknown number telling him his son had been shot. A detective later told him Riley was dead.

"Since February 12, 2025, it's been a recurring nightmare," he reportedly said. "I keep waking up and thinking it isn't real…I just can't hold myself together some days."

Prosecutors said Rasmussen exhibited a gangster persona on social media and often pointed guns at people despite warnings against doing so. Judge Kerri Johnson pointed out before sentencing that he wasn't the only one responsible.

"Where the adult of the house was in all this, I don't know," she said.

As Law&Crime previously reported, the defendant initially said he had had the gun resting on his thigh when it went off, but another witness claimed that Rasmussen was pointing it at Riley, according to Cowboy State Daily. Prosecutors presented social media photos in court showing Rasmussen pointing the gun at the teenage witness on two separate dates. The latter incident happened on Feb. 10, 2025 — two days before the fatal shooting.

Police claimed that the father of the third teen had told Rasmussen after the shooting to "get rid of the gun."

"Rasmussen stated he ran out of the back door on the main floor of the residence and ran to the shed," police wrote. "Rasmussen stated he threw his gun behind the shed and did not recall removing the magazine or manipulating the gun."

Police found the gun behind the shed.

According to his obituary, Riley loved to be with family and was known as a prankster.

"Riley was a spirited and kind soul, known for his love of making music," the obituary said. "He enjoyed anything with wheels, especially skateboarding alongside his dad and brother. A master gamer, Riley often outplayed his older brother and friends, much to their chagrin."

Alberto Luperon contributed to this report