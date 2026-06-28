A Florida mother delivering groceries for Instacart allegedly smacked her 6-year-old son because he dropped a 24-pack of bottled water that was too heavy for him.

Kiah Lowery, 36, faces a child abuse charge, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred on May 31 at an apartment on Alta Street in St. Augustine.

Ring doorbell footage captured Lowery allegedly scolding the child for not being able to carry a basket full of groceries.

"Then you carry this water," Lowery told the boy. "I'll carry the basket. You carry this f—ing water. You can't hold it … I'm gonna hurt you."

Lowery handed the boy the water and he immediately began to stumble around before saying he "can't hold it" and dropping it.

The boy ran away and Lowery chased him down and hit him in the face, the video showed. He screamed out in pain and held his face as he cried.

Lowery then berated the child.

"You're the worst," Lowery said, per the video. "The f—ing worst. How dare you. You are a f—ing piece of s—."

Lowery again forced the boy to "carry something."

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Cops identified Lowery as the woman in the video and took her into custody. Lowery told deputies she was making three deliveries at the apartment and her son was "being defiant upon arrival," an arrest affidavit stated. She "called her behavior an 'over-stimulated moment' and apologized for her actions," deputies wrote.

Deputies noted in the affidavit that the boy weighs 49 pounds while the water is 26 pounds. He was slapped and yelled at for an "action that he was incapable of performing," deputies wrote.

Lowery was taken to the St. Johns County Jail, where she has since posted a $5,000 bond. She cannot have contact with her son while she is out on bond.

Her next court date is set for July 7.