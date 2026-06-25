A North Carolina mother allegedly poured hot wax on the heads and necks of her three young children, prompting neighbors to intervene after hearing their screams for help.

Sabrina Lauren Spruill, 40, faces three counts each of child abuse, assault on a child under 12, strangulation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She's also charged with communicating threats.

Neighbors called 911 on Tuesday after hearing the children, ages 8, 7 and 4, in distress at their home in the 300 block of Caseybrook Court in Browns Summit, which is just northeast of Greensboro.

During the confrontation between Spruill and the neighbors who had rushed into her home, Spruill allegedly "had been choking [and] holding down all minor children at separate times," according to a statement of probable cause. Spruill also allegedly poured hot wax on the children's heads and necks, reportedly saying she was "going to get the devil out of them."

Deputies from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office entered the home and found it in "extremely filthy condition and very unsanitary." The kids all had visible marks and bruises on their necks, arms and legs from prior abuse, cops noted.

"There was not any accessible or edible food as the fridge was locked and could not be accessed," deputies wrote.

The home also had no bedding, and the kids were unclean and appeared to be malnourished. The 4-year-old victim told cops his "mom needs to go to jail because she hits them."

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Spruill has an open case with Child Protective Services and has an apparent history of mental health issues.

Cops arrested Spruill and took her to the Guilford County Jail, where she's being held on a $75,500 bond. Her next court date is set for July 30.