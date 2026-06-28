A wedding in Wisconsin turned violent when a fight over a groomsman eating meatballs with his hands led to a shooting that injured two people, cops say.

Thomas Redrick Williams, 41, faces two counts of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and bail jumping.

The incident occurred on June 20 at the Aria banquet hall in Milwaukee, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local ABC affiliate WISN. Cops responded to 5444 West Fond du Lac Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a male suffering a gunshot wound to the neck and a woman with wounds to the arm and leg.

The female victim reportedly told cops in an interview from the hospital that she is the cousin of the bride. She said she was in the kitchen when she saw a groomsman eating meatballs with his hands. When she told him to use a plate, he punched her, the affidavit reportedly said.

This set off a skirmish that allegedly led to gunshots. Witnesses identified the shooter as Williams, a friend of the groomsman who had the bad table manners.

After the shooting Williams ran toward his SUV and tried to flee. But the bride told cops she saw him trying to leave and wrestled away his key fob to prevent him from driving away, per the affidavit. He ran away instead. The bride reportedly said she knew the shooter as "Boog" and saw him walk out of the kitchen with a gun which prompted her to follow him.

Three witnesses, including the bride, identified Williams as the alleged shooter in a photo lineup.

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The SUV belonged to Williams' wife. Cops reportedly found a 9 mm handgun on the front passenger floor along with an envelope with the defendant's name on it.

As of Sunday, cops have yet to arrest Williams.