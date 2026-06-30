A woman in Vermont referenced her brother's "suspicious" death before stabbing her sister and father in her father's home, authorities allege.

Tamara Stone, 51, has been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated domestic assault, the Vermont State Police announced.

She appeared in court on Monday and pleaded not guilty, area NBC affiliate WPTZ reported.

Police say that at about 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, Stone was with her sister and father at the dad's mobile home on Triangle Court in Brandon, Vermont, a town in the western part of the state.

Stone asked her sister to fix a leak under the sink in the bathroom, and when the sister bent down, Stone stabbed her in the back, the sister recounted, according to charging documents obtained by VTDigger. The suspect allegedly used a kitchen knife about 12 inches long.

Police said Stone then stabbed her father and fled the area. Both victims "suffered serious injuries," with the father being taken by helicopter to a hospital in New Hampshire and the sister taken by ambulance to a local medical center. Their current conditions are unclear.

Authorities say they searched for Stone for nearly two days until she returned to the same Triangle Court home at about 6:05 a.m. on Saturday and called 911. Troopers arrived and arrested her.

Additional details have emerged since the apparent attack.

Stone's sister reportedly told investigators Stone had warned her, "Brian was first, you and dad are next." This was seemingly a reference to Stone's brother — 46-year-old Brian Bailey — who was found dead from a gunshot wound at his home on May 24, 2025.

The Vermont State Police said at the time that they were investigating his death "as suspicious." The manner of his death "was listed as undetermined."

Stone is being held in jail without bail. Investigators have not announced a suspected motive for the alleged attack on her sister and father.