A baby in Wisconsin drowned after being left in a bathtub, and now the mother is charged with causing the child's death.

Rebecca Ambrose, 27, and Jason Christianson, 26, were both charged with two counts of child neglect after their 1-year-old baby died. The Rock County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that the parents were arrested on Sunday following an investigation into the baby's death on June 13, when police responded to the couple's home in Janesville, Wisconsin, and found the baby unresponsive. Police said the baby had "possibly drowned in the bathtub."

Emergency medical technicians performed lifesaving measures before transporting the baby to the hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.

Local NBC affiliate WMTV was in the courtroom on Monday for the couple's first appearances since their arrests. During the hearing, prosecutors provided more details about the events that they say led up to the baby's death. Prosecutors told the court that Ambrose started filling the bathtub after placing the baby in it. As the tub filled with water, Ambrose allegedly left the baby alone.

According to prosecutors, Ambrose not only left the bathroom — she left the house. While outside, Ambrose allegedly scrolled Snapchat and TikTok on her phone for 30 minutes. When she came back inside, she found the tub overflowing with water. The baby was allegedly floating in the water and had stopped breathing.

WMTV reported that Christianson was asleep the whole time. Prosecutors said Ambrose initially appeared cooperative with police, but changed her story several times.

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Police said the condition of the home was "horrific," and they observed piles of dirty diapers, feces on the walls, rotten food, and insects in the refrigerator.

In addition to two counts of child neglect, Ambrose was charged with child neglect causing death. She remains in custody at Rock County Jail, where she is being held on $10,000 bond. Christianson posted $1,000 cash bond and was released. Both parents are due back in court on July 17.